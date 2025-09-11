5 delicious pop-ups to sign up for in your city right now

Renowned for his wizardry in grills, chef Jack Jarrott blends his native Australian heritage and experiences working in London and Dubai including popular steakhouses and Gordon Ramsay's restaurants. Jarrott will be in India cooking as part of a collaboration with The Oberoi, Bengaluru and Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi in an open fireside dining experience. The menu features a range of smoked and charred seafood, grilled meat skewers, apart from signatures such as Roasted Mix Tomato & Stracciatella, Alaskan King Crab Leg, Grilled Japanese Octopus Salad, Roasted Bottle Gourd with Gondhoraj Lemon Chermoula and Confit Australian Lamb Shoulder with Yam Purée.

Where: The Polo Club at The Oberoi, Bengaluru

When: 10 to 14 September, 7pm onwards

Contact: +91-8025585858

By the Mekong, St Regis, Mumbai.

‘Baan’ is home in Thai, and ‘Tepa’ comes from the family name Debhakam. Baan Tepa is the brainchild of ‘Asia’s Best Female Chef’ (awarded by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants) chef Chudaree ‘Tam’ Debhakam, who also helms the culinary programme of the two-Michelin-star and Green Star Bangkok restaurant. Located within the house of chef Tam's grandmother, Lady Suwaree Debhakam, it has been in the family for three generations. Her food philosophy is deeply influenced by nature, which reflects in her menus and celebrate the country's indigenous ingredients and seasonal produce with contemporary flair. As a distinct voice in sustainable gastronomy working with farmers and promoting regenerative agriculture, Tam is a force to reckon with in modern Thai cuisine. Baan Tepa's progressive menus are now open for diners in India this weekend.

When: 12 & 13 September

Where: By The Mekong, The Penthouse, The St. Regis Mumbai

Awadhi food festival.

Savour an Awadhi feast with chef Shahnawaz Qureshi's exquisite menu that combines time-honoured recipes and cooking techniques of Lucknow's royal kitchens. Start with slow-simmered shorbas in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. Follow this up with a selection of seafood and chicken dishes like Shahi Tandoori Pomfret and Bhatti Ka Murgh, and Dahi Ke Kabab with Apple Jam and Palak Patta Anardana Chaat. Meat lovers can indulge in Nalli Nihari and Gosht Koh-e-Awadh. Qureshi has also curated a few signatures like Murgh Mussallam and Dum Ki Raan, alongside Biranji rice staples such as Zafrani Pulao and Gosht Dum Parda Biryani. End your meal with Chowk Ka Malai Makkhan and Shahi Tukda Zafrani.

Where: Spice Terrace, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

When: 11 to 21 September; 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Contact: +91-88844675454

Pahadi food festival.

Pahadi food or the cuisine of Garhwal is a unique blend of produce, commonly foraged or cultivated seasonally to sustain the harsh mountain weather. Millets, leafy greens and herbs, lentils are everyday ingredients, slow cooked to retain its flavour and nutrition. Preservation techniques such as pickling is a household practice. Experience all this and more at a pop-up featuring dishes such as crisp patedu or patrod (taro leaf fritters), gahat ka maas with jakhia rice, til jakhiya aloo and bhaang ki chutney served with mandua ki roti as part of a Pahadi food festival. Curated by chef Saurabh Tyagi, some of the ingredients will be flown in from the mountains, and honour the rich culinary heritage of pahadi cooking in a luxury setting.

When: The Market, The Ritz-Carlton, Bengaluru

Where: 11 to 13 September (dinner), 14 September (brunch)

Contact: ‪+91-9035416155

Japanese pop-up at Hilton Embassy Golflinks, Bengaluru.

Japanese food is having a moment, and nobody is complaining. Expect oodles of flavour through a five-course menu paired with signature cocktails featuring dishes such as silken tofu, shimeji mushrooms with burnt garlic and chilli, Shanghai dumplings, aubergine with mock duck, steamed lobster in XO sauce, slow-braised pork belly, and truffle fried rice with wok-tossed udon noodles. The pop-up will be held at Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks in collaboration with Conrad Pune. Sip on Seijaku, a refreshing soju blend of citrus and florals and Wabi Sabi, a tequila-based coffee-vanilla infusion.

When: 15 to 20 September, 7pm to 11pm

Where: Seta, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks