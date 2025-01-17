A contemporary take on southern flavours

“It is the creative interpretation that makes all the difference. Take a ubiquitous combination such as potato and cauliflower. We look at ways of interpreting it that ultimately makes sense on the plate," says Rao. So, he and the team have come up with Cracked Potatoes, featuring cauliflower mousse and hibiscus dust. Then there is a rendition of toddy shop prawns—traditionally eaten along the backwaters in Kerala with raw mango slices slathered with red chilli and salt. “We have created an accompaniment of raw mango salad. Anyone eating it will be assailed with nostalgia, while also recognising it as a contemporary dish. The repertoire of food from the south is vast, but some aspects have been tampered with or not showcased at all. Take, for instance, the Maratha influence in Thanjavur cuisine. This year onwards, we will be showcasing a lot of micro cuisines, to get to the roots of every state from the region," he says.