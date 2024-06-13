This Pune-based chef creates flavours from scratch
SummaryGayatri Desai, chef and founder of Pune’s Ground Up, is taking things up a notch with a full-fledged fermentary and a rooftop test kitchen
Bottles of miso, jars of colourful vinegars, koji in teakwood trays and soy sauce in huge oak barrels take pride of place at the reopened Ground Up. “We never really closed, only evolved," says Gayatri Desai, chef and founder of the restaurant in Pune’s Viman Nagar. Ground Up 2.0 is now a fermentary along with a test kitchen on the rooftop.
In its previous avatar the popular Pune restaurant was known for creating dishes of dazzling complexity with every element right from the sauce to the vinegar, pickles, bacon, miso, tofu and even the soda was made from scratch.