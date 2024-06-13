This Pune-based chef creates flavours from scratch

What drew you to fermentation?

I first got interested in it when I was studying in culinary school in Vancouver, Canada. The city had a lot of chefs making their own booch, vinegar, ferments and using it in their food. I had my first taste of miso there. Then onwards wherever I travelled I sought out fermentation. After I closed Ground Up I went backpacking in Japan for three month and lived with the locals in the countryside. The way they approach fermenting philosophically and imbibe it in their daily life and cuisine was a huge revelation. I visited many breweries, stayed with a farmer who made his own miso and interned with a koji master.