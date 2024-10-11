A new book digs into Delhi’s layered food history
SummaryPushpesh Pant’s book is a comprehensive effort in defining who is a ‘Dilliwala’ and what constitutes the city’s cuisine
How would you define the cuisine of Delhi? Popular perception either brands the food of the Capital as “Punjabi" or paints it with the sweeping brush stroke of Mughal cuisine. If you were to excavate the city’s food history, however, you would find a vibrant cross-section of layers—ranging from the Vedic period to the modern Indian—which defy stereotypes. In this regard, historian-author Pushpesh Pant’s latest book, From the King’s Table to Street Food (Speaking Tiger), becomes a commendable exercise in defining who is a “Dilliwala" and what constitutes Delhi’s cuisine. “Delhi from the time of its existence as Indraprastha to that of the NCR has never had a common or shared identity of its own. It has received a diversity of cultural influences, and residents have adapted these to their own needs," he writes.
Pant, during a telephonic interview, further elaborates that calling Delhi a “melting pot" is a misnomer. Rather, it can be termed as a confluence with different streams intermingling. “My son came up with the metaphor of a multilayered rock, in which many fragments are distinctly discernible. It is like a Parsi faluda, or a parfait, wherein you can scoop many different layers at the same time," he says.
Just like the culinary history of Delhi, the book too has many layers to it. One segment offers a journey into the past, wherein the author goes beyond the documented history of Delhi, dating back to the 11th century. Pant looks at mentions of royal repasts in the Mahabharat, featuring ingredients like bamboo shoots and saffron brought as tribute from faraway regions such as Assam and Kashmir. You then travel with dishes along the Silk Route to the kitchens of the Turko-Afghan rulers in Delhi at the end of the 12th century. Accounts of travellers such as Ibn Battuta bring out the contrasts between the opulent royal banquets and the meagre gruels eaten by the poor during the reign of Muhammad Bin Tughlaq. From the rustic, the reader then moves on to the refined, as culinary arts acquire an elegant touch under the Mughals.
