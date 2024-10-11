A new book digs into Delhi’s layered food history

For Pant, the book also allowed him to express his views on two disturbing features in the evolution of Delhi—gender and caste bias. He mentions how patriarchy prevailed across families, irrespective of religion or class. “Even in affluent families, women ate last. In some cases, they would cook meat but were not allowed to partake of the same. Or it would be frowned upon if they stepped out to eat street food, they would have to consume only what their menfolk brought from the shops," he says. In the book, Pant reflects that the turn towards the 21st century only achieved partial liberation for women. In kitty parties, for instance, women could mingle only with other women. “They were allowed to imbibe mocktails, with, only occasionally, a daring lady ordering cocktails. It is only in the twenty-first century, when single women raising kids on their own, became the bread winners and heads of the household that those in the good business had to cater to this segment," he writes.