What's making people queue up outside restaurants?

Akhil Iyer, of the much-loved and viral Benne chain of restaurants, shares a similar sentiment. “Shriya (his wife and co-founder) and I were white with fear when we saw the long line outside our first outlet in Bandra (Mumbai). We had no idea how we would serve so many people quickly and efficiently. But when we started chatting with people in the queue, we realised most people were just happy to try out something new in the neighbourhood.”