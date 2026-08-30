What's making people queue up outside restaurants?

When pastry whiz Vinesh Johny’s ice cream parlour, LICK, opened in February last year in Bengaluru, long lines snaked across the block in Indiranagar. With queue managers, velvet ropes and hip-hop booming through speakers, the launch seemed more like the opening of a nightclub than an ice-cream store.
“Those lines gave me most of my grey hair,” jokes Johny. “The level of expectation that comes with waiting in line for 45 minutes for ice cream puts an unreal pressure on the team.”
Akhil Iyer, of the much-loved and viral Benne chain of restaurants, shares a similar sentiment. “Shriya (his wife and co-founder) and I were white with fear when we saw the long line outside our first outlet in Bandra (Mumbai). We had no idea how we would serve so many people quickly and efficiently. But when we started chatting with people in the queue, we realised most people were just happy to try out something new in the neighbourhood.”
Increasingly, restaurants across India’s metros are seeing diners happy to wait for the latest “it” food. For a country where cutting the line was standard practice and standing in queue was never normal behaviour, what’s changed? Why do we suddenly love standing in lines, and what does that wait actually get us?
Personally, I can’t justify spending 45 minutes queueing for a buzzy food thing, especially since my baby girl was born eight months ago. My standard operating procedure is to wait for the initial frenzy to die down, then visit. Only on rare occasions do I join out of sheer curiosity.
The more I’ve asked around, the more it seems the answer isn’t one thing but three: diners have gotten more discerning, the wait itself has become a kind of status symbol, and almost by accident, the line has turned into one of the few places left where strangers still talk to each other.
The first part, discernment, is coupled with the fact that dining out has become a national obsession, and diners have a greater appreciation, appetite and patience for what chefs and restaurateurs do.