All the delicious Raksha Bandhan treats to order for your sibling

Hogwarts specials Chocolate frogs and that too Hogwarts-approved. This is the perfect gift for your potterhead sibling on Raksha Bandhan. The artisanal chocolate brand éntisi has come up with a Harry Potter-inspired chocolate collection featuring Chocolate Frogs, House chocolate, and Hogwarts Express Bar along with a collectible and wrapper filled with tricks. There are Chocolate Pickleball Paddles & Balls and Dragee Jars and sugar-free treats for that calorie-conscious big brother.

What: éntisi

Order via website entisi.com

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Toujours.

Handcrafted with love Mini tartlettes comprising dark chocolate salted caramel, motichoor cheesecake and jalebi kesar pista, decadent chocolate sponge and pralines, barks and Gruyere cheese biscuits are part of this exquisite handcrafted chocolate hamper. There are guilt-free options as well with a chocolate cake tub, millet cookies and chocolate mendiants without gluten or added sugar. It's all the sweet talk you need this Raksha Bandhan.

What: Toujours.

Order via website toujours.co.in

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Scarlet Aurius.

Back to childhood Imagine never having to fight over who gets to open the last packet of Jim Jam biscuits or the last of the Little Hearts. Scarlet Aurius has put together all the addictive little treats from childhood into tubs enough for everyone to share, one scoop at a time. The flavours are all from back in time—Little Hearts, Dairy Milk Crackle, Jim Jam, Pineapple and Hide n Seek. It's indulgent, fun and addictive just how it is supposed to be.

What: Scarlet Aurius

Connect: +91-8336902281

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Bombay Sweet Shop.

Khatta meetha fun To put it simply, Bombay Sweet Shop's ‘Sibling Code’ is a way to your sibling's heart (or let's say tummy) with curated goodies soaked in nostalgia. The limited-edition hamper has everything he/she would totally enjoy snacking on—chocolate-meet mithai treats, savoury bites and assorted boxes filled with spicy and addictive bhujia, chikki, crunchy bars, butter cookies and more.

What: Bombay Sweet Shop Rakhi hamper.

Order via Swiggy, Zomato and Blinkit (Mumbai); bombaysweetshop.com (across India).

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Coppetto.

Gelato joy Customise your gelato flavours as per your sibling's preference—Brownie or Cookie Gelato Sundae, gelato cones, and a selection of cookies—chocolate chip, sea salt caramel, almond chocolate sea salt and double chocolate brownie this Raksha Bandhan. The gelato shakes are something that are to be enjoyed chilled, or pick from an affogato or hot chocolate with a scoop/cookies of their choice.

What: Coppetto Artisan Gelato

Where: Chowpatty, Juhu, BKC, Oshiwara, Mumbai.

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