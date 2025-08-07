Last-minute food gifts and brunches for Raksha Bandhan

This Raksha Bandhan, go all out and pamper your siblings with a selection of delicious goodies from Bombay Sweet Shop. Choose from Coffee Toffee Milk Cake, Saffron Pista Peda, Matcha Moti Paak, Dark Chocolate & Coffee Barfi and an indulgent Biscoff Dulce de Leche Peda, plus an assortment of curated gift boxes that come with bamboo rakhis handcrafted by the artisans of Seva Vivek, an NGO that works with tribal communities in Maharashtra. Enjoy some savoury snacks too in the form of Roasted Makhana & Peanut Chikki, Bombay Bhel Chikki, Chilli Cheese Bhujia, Peri Peri Potato Salli and Ghee Roast Bhujia.

What: Bombay Sweet Shop Rakhi hampers

Contact:+91-9136192636

Order online (across India); Swiggy and Zomato (only Mumbai)

Prawn tempura roll at Tepah.

Siblings Shreya and Shorya Nayyar have a plan for you this Raksha Bandhan. Step into their venture Tepah — a casual cafe and cocktail bar located in Amritsar — for some good food and music to celebrate the day. Try the Chef's Chilaquiles, Protein Wrap, Chicken Tortellini Carbonara, Rocket Pesto & Burrata, Berries & Nutella Tepah Toast and Lavender & Berry Tres Leches. There's lots on the cocktail menu like the tequila-based Zest & Zing, or the Nutty by Nature with cacao whisky. Don't leave without trying The Lassi, a fun twist to the Punjabi classic with vodka.

Where: Tepah by The Bagh, Second Floor, Sector 13-14, D-Block Ranjit Avenue, Gumtala, Ajnala Road, Amritsar

Contact: 09056775282

Manam's Rakhi collection.

Manam chocolate's Raksha Bandhan Edit 2025 is a playful mix of chocolate experiences meant to suit any palate like bonbons, chocolate barks, dragees, pralines, tablets, verrines and more, all packed with care in keepsake tins. While the Rakhi Favourites Tin ( ₹1,600) comes with chocolate snacks, the Rakhi Dessert Special ( ₹2,500) has signature verrines, and the Raksha Bandhan Indulgence Box (12 pieces ₹1,600) is stuffed with addictive bonbons, truffles and palettes.

What: Manam Raksha Bandhan Edit 2025

Order online (across India); Swiggy and Zomato (only Hyderabad)

KOKO signature rolls.

Last-minute brunch plans? This Raksha Bandhan, head to Koko for a one-day festive special Asian meal ranging from soups and salads, dimsums, baos to wontons and a live sushi bar. For those of you enjoy spice, there is Asian red curry and wok-tossed handmade noodles for that extra punch. While you make the food selection, sip on some of their signature cocktails, or settle for a glass of vino, sangrias or chilled brews.

When: 9 August

Where: KOKO Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Contact: +91-77159 63030 (Mumbai); +91-9844304747 (Bengaluru); +91-9702244818 (Hyderabad)

Cake stand from Ellementry

For siblings who love food gifts, choose from Ellementry's statement serveware featuring cake stands, ceramic mugs, elegant pasta plates and snack bowls. Every piece is thoughtfully designed, handmade, functional and sustainable making them perfect for today's modern homes. Celebrate your sibling love (or rivalry!) with an exclusive catalogue that is rooted in Indian craftsmanship.

What: Ellementry

Instagram: @ellementryhome