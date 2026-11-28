Was adrak halwa a Rampuri dish? Those writing on Rampur cuisine often claim that adrak halwa was created by local hakims for one of the nawabs to whom ginger had been prescribed for knee pain. Yet 19th-century Rampuri cookbooks— including Nuskha hai ta‘am, which begins, rather enigmatically, with eleven halwas—fail to include it among their recipes. Something similar is documented in earlier Persian manuscripts linked to the Mughal and Awadh courts. That basic recipe includes only three ingredients: ginger, sugar and ghee. Sometime later, it must have been embellished with cream, aromatic spices and dry fruits to be presented at Rampur’s royal and elite dining tables in winter.
Was adrak halwa a Rampuri dish? Those writing on Rampur cuisine often claim that adrak halwa was created by local hakims for one of the nawabs to whom ginger had been prescribed for knee pain. Yet 19th-century Rampuri cookbooks— including Nuskha hai ta‘am, which begins, rather enigmatically, with eleven halwas—fail to include it among their recipes. Something similar is documented in earlier Persian manuscripts linked to the Mughal and Awadh courts. That basic recipe includes only three ingredients: ginger, sugar and ghee. Sometime later, it must have been embellished with cream, aromatic spices and dry fruits to be presented at Rampur’s royal and elite dining tables in winter.
In the course of our research, it became a bit of an obsession to collect different recipes for adrak halwa. Three versions were kindly passed on to us by Muneeza Shamsie from her mother Jahanara Habibullah’s collection of recipes, which had been handwritten over the years in lined exercise books. Among them was one noted down by Muneeza’s father, Isha’at Habibullah, with an attribution to his Rampuri khansamas, Sabir and Amjad, who must have transported the recipe to Pakistan. Though a keen home cook, Muneeza admitted to us that she had never actually prepared the dish as she didn’t have the patience for the 2 to 3 hours of cooking. Nevertheless, she insisted in her article for Forgotten Foods that adrak halwa was ‘the finest of halwas’. Later, we prepared adrak halwa with Chef Suroor and Haji Bhura Khansama for a halwa festival in Rampur and, at the event, discovered no less than six different styles of preparing this halwa advocated by different khansamas.
In the course of our research, it became a bit of an obsession to collect different recipes for adrak halwa. Three versions were kindly passed on to us by Muneeza Shamsie from her mother Jahanara Habibullah’s collection of recipes, which had been handwritten over the years in lined exercise books. Among them was one noted down by Muneeza’s father, Isha’at Habibullah, with an attribution to his Rampuri khansamas, Sabir and Amjad, who must have transported the recipe to Pakistan. Though a keen home cook, Muneeza admitted to us that she had never actually prepared the dish as she didn’t have the patience for the 2 to 3 hours of cooking. Nevertheless, she insisted in her article for Forgotten Foods that adrak halwa was ‘the finest of halwas’. Later, we prepared adrak halwa with Chef Suroor and Haji Bhura Khansama for a halwa festival in Rampur and, at the event, discovered no less than six different styles of preparing this halwa advocated by different khansamas.
The recipe presented here is from Latafat Ali Khan Rampuri’s Rampur ka shahi dastarkhwan (first published in 1948), though the ingredients correspond to Muneeza’s heirloom recipe. Notably, the author refers to this dish as a ‘special Rampur recipe’, which he must assume is unknown to his wider readership as he finishes: ‘Umeed hai ki pasand farmaya jayega (I hope you like it)!’ Before you plunge into many hours of stirring, a culinary warning: adrak halwa is an acquired taste! You may love it for its unique flavour or detest it vehemently for the overpowering, sharp ginger sting that catches in the throat. It is important to prepare it only when the new ginger shoots become available as, otherwise, the halwa will be too fibrous and the ginger flavour too overbearing. Only a hakim can confirm if the rhizome retains some of its knee-healing properties after the gruelling cooking procedure!
Note from Tarana: I remember my grandfather eating a spoonful of adrak halwa from a silver bowl every morning during winters to ward off cold and flu. When Muneeza found the recipe noted down by her father, she wanted to try it, but there was a cooking gas crisis in Pakistan. Valiantly, I offered to give it a go in Rampur. It took about 3 hours to cook. Thankfully, I had Akhtar Bhai with me. I drained off the excess layer of ghee on top to make it digestible to our metabolism challenged bodies. My husband assessed it as tasting like a hakim’s majoun, or medical concoction, but my cousin came back for a second helping. I loved eating a teaspoon of it after lunch.
Excerpted with permission from Rampur: Forgotten Dishes from a Royal Court, published by Bloomsbury India; ₹ 1,499.