In the course of our research, it became a bit of an obsession to collect different recipes for adrak halwa. Three versions were kindly passed on to us by Muneeza Shamsie from her mother Jahanara Habibullah’s collection of recipes, which had been handwritten over the years in lined exercise books. Among them was one noted down by Muneeza’s father, Isha’at Habibullah, with an attribution to his Rampuri khansamas, Sabir and Amjad, who must have transported the recipe to Pakistan. Though a keen home cook, Muneeza admitted to us that she had never actually prepared the dish as she didn’t have the patience for the 2 to 3 hours of cooking. Nevertheless, she insisted in her article for Forgotten Foods that adrak halwa was ‘the finest of halwas’. Later, we prepared adrak halwa with Chef Suroor and Haji Bhura Khansama for a halwa festival in Rampur and, at the event, discovered no less than six different styles of preparing this halwa advocated by different khansamas.