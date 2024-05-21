Sip, savour, soothe: Unique regional summer drinks of India
SummaryIndulge guilt-free with summer elixirs, crafted with the finest herbs, fruits, and spices for healthy hydration
Almost exactly two years ago, in the midst of a similarly torrid summer as this year’s, renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar was hosting a Facebook live session for her followers. As part of her series on medicinal foods and drinks called ‘Recipes of India’, she demonstrated how to make something called variyali sharbat.
This summer drink from the state of Gujarat—made from just two ingredients saunf soaked overnight (fennel seeds) ground up with khaadi saakar (rock sugar candy) in a stone mortar and pestle, then strained and diluted with water—was something Diwekar claimed is not just a cool aid for summer. Hand grinding in a stone mortar pestle is an important step because it's a cold grind to preserve the aromas and essential oils of the spices as opposed to the grinding them in a mixer which heats up affecting the delicate essence. The drink acts as a a “liquid salve" for the insides. Helping one combat everything from constipation, bloating, excessive gas to helping eliminate prickly heat rash and promoting a good night’s sleep. Available widely across the country at both retail and online grocery stores under the brand names like Home Made and Mapros, this fennel-forward coolant is must-try. Motumal Tanumal Sharbatwala’s Sons has launched a sugar-free version of this sharbat.