Sip, savour, soothe: Unique regional summer drinks of India

Mainly used in religious ceremonies across India, sandalwood, a famous coolant is generally smeared all over the body in its paste form. Particularly as a beautifying ubtan during the summer. But ingesting it as part of a dish or drink is unheard of. But try explaining thatto India’s food loving Sindhi community, they enjoy chandanjo sharbat, a super cooling, thick and cloudy libation made from the powdered distillate bark of the sandalwood tree. Once mixed with sugar, lemon juice, soda or water and rose or kewra (screw pine) water, it morphs into a refreshing drink with a lingering presumed aftertaste. While this niche drink is best had at Sindhi homes and is not easily available to purchase in retail, if in Mumbai, one can pick up a concentrate version of it from the cart that sells all sorts of Sindhi papads and pickles parked outside Colaba’s famous Kailash Parbat restaurant.