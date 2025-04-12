Raw mango, fish and the ides of spring

We spent our childhood eating raw mango with salt and red chilli powder, the blast of sourness shutting our eyes and puckering our lips. Some were converted to mango pickle. I recall raw mango in my mother’s fish curries but only on rare occasions. We are more a TTM family: tirphal (a lemony, mild relative of the Sichuan pepper), tamarind or kokum (the dried rind of the mangosteen fruit), souring agents used singly or in twos. And, yes, we prefer that our fish curries are sour. If I deviate somewhat, my mother will likely say, “It’s good but perhaps it could have used some more kokum."