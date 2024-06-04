Try these sweet and savoury raw mango recipes from Lucknow
SummaryLucknow is known for an array of dishes made with raw mango, from kacche aam ka qeema pulao to gudamba, a dessert
There is an array of sweet and savory raw mango specialities cooked in Lucknow homes during this season. These recipes are commonly made in homes that either have a mango tree in the backyard or buy their fruit from vendors.
The most popular use of raw mango in homes is sun-drying the slices and seeds into a khatayi, a souring agent for curries and dals. Khatayi differs from amchur, a powdered dehydrated mango with a more intense flavour used heavily in Punjabi dishes. Sometimes, the raw mango is salted and dried. It is believed that the salt helps with a longer shelf life, and the khatayi can be used year-round.