Try these sweet and savoury raw mango recipes from Lucknow

Lucknow-based food entrepreneur Jyotsana Kaur Habilullah started a mango cooking competition as a part of her annual mango festival at the city's farmer's market. This year, the mango festival will run from June 8 to 9. She came up with Kairi Gosht in one of the editions of the festival, using jaggery to counteract the tartness of the raw mangoes. Additionally, achari (pickling) spices like fennel, nigella, mustard seeds, cumin seeds and mustard oil further enhanced the flavour of this mutton curry. She has an archive of over three hundred mango recipes collected over the last ten years. Her initiative aims to restore people’s love for mangoes, not just as food, but also for their place in Lucknow’s culture, language, and poetry.