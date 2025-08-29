Cooking by the book: How recipe writers tell stories of changing societies

No doubt, these new cookbooks tell you the “who-and-where" of food in greater depth than ever before, but there’s a great deal more at stake, too. What all, really, did the process of becoming moderns cause us to forget? Sweta Biswal’s Beyond Dalma (2023) offers an answer; it is the only book I know that is organised as a seasonal recipe guide to Odia food. The meal, as constituted superficially by starters, a main course, condiments, desserts plus the supporting cast of masalas and spices, takes second place in Biswal’s work. Instead, the book is chaptered by the months of traditional Indian calendar, each associated with a season, and not just the availability of certain ingredients but equally the suitability of certain preparations for the body in this time. We begin with Baisakha (April-May), around when most Indian regions celebrate the new year. Agro-ecology is the underlying organising principle, vital to the Odia understanding of food. Within this reconstituted framework, unusual ingredients like arrowroot and skunkvine become important, and the simplest of rice gruels made with peanut milk from Bonaigarh can take centre-stage. Simplicity, speed, and efficiency are once again key—but as celebrations of traditional ways, not as concessions to modern lifestyles.