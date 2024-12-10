Explore

A recipe for eggless chocolate suji cake for the party season

10 Dec 2024
Eggless chocolate suji cake from the book 'Chocolate' by Shivesh Bhatia.

This party season, make an easy chocolate cake with a recipe from the prolific baker Shivesh Bhatia's new book

It’s the season for all things that bring joy. In keeping with this vibe, the prolific baker and content creator Shivesh Bhatia launched a cookbook titled, Chocolate. When it comes to food, chocolate is synonymous with happiness.

The book, published by Harper Collins India, features 100 recipes for beginners as well as advanced bakers. Bhatia’s intention is to make cooking with chocolate ‘accessible’ for readers. One will find everything from a heartwarming mug of hot chocolate topped with toasted marshmallows to Matilda’s decadent chocolate cake, and dark as well as white chocolate macarons.

It is divided into five sections—cakes and cheesecakes, cookies and biscuits, cupcakes, muffins and brownies, pies and tarts, and more sweet treats. With these recipes, one can have chocolate for all three meals, and save some as gifts for Christmas.

Each section has eggless options too. To keep it simple and nostalgic, here’s one such recipe.

Chocolate Suji Cake

Makes one 8-inch Bundt cake

For the cake
1 cup suji (semolina)
Three-fourth cup all-purpose flour
Half teaspoon baking powder
Half teaspoon baking soda
One-fourth cup cocoa powder
Three-fourth cup caster sugar
Half cup oil
One and half cups milk
For the dark chocolate glaze
One-fourth cup melted dark chocolate
One and half tablespoons oil

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease an 8-inch Bundt pan with butter.

2. Grind the suji for a few seconds in a blender until it becomes a fine powder.

3. In a bowl, sift together all the dry ingredients—suji, allpurpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, cocoa powder and caster sugar.

4. Now add the oil and milk, and whisk together ensuring there are no lumps.

5. Pour the batter into the greased pan and bake it at 180°C for 35–40 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the centre of the cake comes out clean.

6. For the glaze, mix together the melted chocolate and oil.

7. Once the cake comes to room temperature, pour the glaze over it.

Recipe excerpted from the book ‘Chocolate’ by Shivesh Bhatia with permission from Harper Collins India.

