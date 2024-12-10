Lounge
A recipe for eggless chocolate suji cake for the party season
SummaryThis party season, make an easy chocolate cake with a recipe from the prolific baker Shivesh Bhatia's new book
It’s the season for all things that bring joy. In keeping with this vibe, the prolific baker and content creator Shivesh Bhatia launched a cookbook titled, Chocolate. When it comes to food, chocolate is synonymous with happiness.
