Samar Halarnkar: Tagore's wisdom, turning 60 and a chicken stew

I turned 60 last month. It did not feel like a big deal, but it’s something. I did a self-appraisal and put together some notable changes. I forget things (not everything because my friends and family tell me I tend to repeat bad jokes). My body complains. I don’t sleep as peacefully as I did. I don’t eat as much as I used to. I can’t run as long and swim as far without damage to tendons and muscles. I go to physiotherapy more often than I write this column.

There’s one thing that hasn’t changed though—the time I devote to my kitchen. If anything, my enthusiasm for cooking has grown. I cook more than I used to, my cooking has become more thoughtful and patient, according to me of course, and I feel like I must refine my limited culinary talents to curry favour with my near and dear ones while I can.

My cooking methods were always reasonably healthy. But the frequent kheemas and pork chops of my 30s and early 40s receded in frequency in my late 40s. After a decade of speeding along in the healthy food lane, I learned to ease up this year and rediscovered the foods I had lost to arterial plaque and caution.

And, so, I enter my 61st year realising that the second half of life is all about balance. Don’t be obsessive, I tell myself, but also don’t be indifferent—be light of heart and joyful in spirit. Rabindranath Tagore put it more eloquently than I ever could. “Let your life lightly dance on the edges of time like dew on the tip of a leaf," he wrote more than a century ago. I like that, the reference to an equilibrium infused with exuberance, flirting occasionally with extremes.

That is why I did not say no when a friend said his birthday present would be the main dish for my birthday dinner party. It was—to use my teen’s language—a banger, a 5kg handi of legendary biryani that I had never tried before. Pahalwani biryani is produced by a hard-to-find 89-year-old establishment in the heaving heart of Bengaluru: Shivajinagar Gardi Ustad Pehlwan Kale Bhai. Gardi manes, or wrestling houses in Kannada, are traditional wrestling pits, one of which you will find when you enter the little doors on a chaotic street. I went there to return the handi after the party, and even though Google Maps said I had arrived, a vegetable vendor and a cycle mechanic had to help me find it.

The pahalwani biryani is quite simply one of the best examples of Muslim biryani in my home town. It is aromatic and light, the pieces of mutton are large and soft, and there wasn’t a piece left by the time my raucous birthday party was done. As the rain poured down outside, our piano was worked overtime by a friend whose nimble fingers pounded on the keys, making us movers and shakers, at least for that evening. Rock ‘n’ roll and biryani for the non-vegetarians, rock ‘n’ roll and home-made vegetable pulao for the vegetarians—with a baingan ka salan and raita for both.

Although I did briefly consider a chicken biryani (which Kale Bhai offers), my wife, who may be a stronger adherent to Tagore’s philosophy than I, snorted at the thought. Better a dew drop perched on the leaf’s edge than a stodgy pool of water, I guess. But, the balance had to follow. Once the 60th was done and dusted, I returned to my kitchen and my efforts to energise my cooking.

One of the things I’ve returned to frequently this year has been a Kerala-style chicken stew, which two of my main consumers—my daughter and mother—seem to appreciate. It’s easy to make and not spicy, unless you load it with pepper and green chilli. Obviously, it wasn’t sustainable, given the saturated fat packed into its coconut milk.

The more regular option that I’ve settled on is the yogurt stew below, a version of one of those quick Instagram fixes. It may not be as creamy as its coconut-milk-based cousin, but the yogurt stew is lighter, tangier and has far more protein and calcium. As for the taste, it’s quite delicious, if I may say so. Using yogurt with meat is also an Indian tradition, dating back to the Vedic and Mughal eras and alive today in the Kashmiri yakhni, Bengali rezala and Awadhi qorma. My version uses significantly less oil than they do. Balance, you see.

LEMON YOGURT CHICKEN STEW

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

Half kg chicken

2 dried red chillies or 2 green chillies, whole

1 medium onion sliced

1 leaf of a star anise

2 cloves

2 black cardamom

5 black peppercorns

1 tbsp fresh garlic, chopped fine

1 tbsp fresh ginger, chopped fine

3 tbsp fresh coriander, chopped

Half a cup yogurt

1 tbsp mustard oil

Lemon slices to garnish

Salt to taste

Method

Heat oil gently in a cooker. Add dried red chillies or green chillies with whole spices until they swell. Add onions and saute until they start to brown. Add ginger and garlic and saute for a minute. Add chicken and sear. Add salt and mix. Add a cup of water, close the cooker for two whistles. Release pressure, open and mix in yogurt. Simmer on low heat until the stew thickens, if you’d like. Mix in the fresh coriander. Garnish with lemon slices. Serve hot with appams, white rice, sannas or bread to soak up the stew.

Our Daily Bread is a column on easy, inventive cooking. Samar Halarnkar is the author of The Married Man’s Guide to Creative Cooking—And Other Dubious Adventures. He posts @samar11 on X