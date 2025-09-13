Samar Halarnkar: Tagore's wisdom, turning 60 and a chicken stew
A milestone birthday puts everything in perspective, including how to eat and cook more sensibly
I turned 60 last month. It did not feel like a big deal, but it’s something. I did a self-appraisal and put together some notable changes. I forget things (not everything because my friends and family tell me I tend to repeat bad jokes). My body complains. I don’t sleep as peacefully as I did. I don’t eat as much as I used to. I can’t run as long and swim as far without damage to tendons and muscles. I go to physiotherapy more often than I write this column.
There’s one thing that hasn’t changed though—the time I devote to my kitchen. If anything, my enthusiasm for cooking has grown. I cook more than I used to, my cooking has become more thoughtful and patient, according to me of course, and I feel like I must refine my limited culinary talents to curry favour with my near and dear ones while I can.
My cooking methods were always reasonably healthy. But the frequent kheemas and pork chops of my 30s and early 40s receded in frequency in my late 40s. After a decade of speeding along in the healthy food lane, I learned to ease up this year and rediscovered the foods I had lost to arterial plaque and caution.