Samar Halarnkar: Tagore's wisdom, turning 60 and a chicken stew

That is why I did not say no when a friend said his birthday present would be the main dish for my birthday dinner party. It was—to use my teen’s language—a banger, a 5kg handi of legendary biryani that I had never tried before. Pahalwani biryani is produced by a hard-to-find 89-year-old establishment in the heaving heart of Bengaluru: Shivajinagar Gardi Ustad Pehlwan Kale Bhai. Gardi manes, or wrestling houses in Kannada, are traditional wrestling pits, one of which you will find when you enter the little doors on a chaotic street. I went there to return the handi after the party, and even though Google Maps said I had arrived, a vegetable vendor and a cycle mechanic had to help me find it.