Country: India

Tasting notes: Strawberry and apricot

Aroma: Fresh tropical fruits

View Full Image PETE’S PURE SAUVIGNON BLANC (Photo courtesy for amla: Rajesh S Balouria, Pexels)

PETE’S PURE SAUVIGNON BLANC

Country: Australia

Tasting notes: Indian gooseberry

Aroma: Aromatic with citrus scents

View Full Image CHÂTEAU MONT-REDONAVA CÔTES DU RHÔNE ROUGE (Photo courtesy for black cherries: Yulia Khlebnikova, Unsplash)

CHÂTEAU MONT-REDONAVA CÔTES DU RHÔNE ROUGE

Country: France

Tasting notes: Berries

Aroma: Ripe fruits with spices

View Full Image OPAWA SAUVIGNON BLANC (Photo courtesy for guava: VD Photography, Unsplash)

OPAWA SAUVIGNON BLANC

Country: New Zealand

Tasting notes: Sweet guava

Aroma: Fresh and crisp citrus notes

View Full Image MIRABEAU ETOILE PROVENCE ROSÉ (Photo courtesy for grapefruit: Polina, Pexels)

MIRABEAU ETOILE PROVENCE ROSÉ

Country: France

Tasting notes: Juicy, pink grapefruit

Aroma: Peaches and grapefruit

Nikhil Agarwal is the founder of the wine consultancy and retail brand All Things Nice, Mumbai; and Sujata Patil is an independent wine consultant from Pune.

