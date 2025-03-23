5 refreshing wines for spring

THE SOURCE GRENACHE ROSÉ
Country: India
Tasting notes: Strawberry and apricot
Aroma: Fresh tropical fruits
PETE’S PURE SAUVIGNON BLANC
Country: Australia
Tasting notes: Indian gooseberry
Aroma: Aromatic with citrus scents
CHÂTEAU MONT-REDONAVA CÔTES DU RHÔNE ROUGE
Country: France
Tasting notes: Berries
Aroma: Ripe fruits with spices
OPAWA SAUVIGNON BLANC
Country: New Zealand
Tasting notes: Sweet guava
Aroma: Fresh and crisp citrus notes
MIRABEAU ETOILE PROVENCE ROSÉ
Country: France
Tasting notes: Juicy, pink grapefruit
Aroma: Peaches and grapefruit
Nikhil Agarwal is the founder of the wine consultancy and retail brand All Things Nice, Mumbai; and Sujata Patil is an independent wine consultant from Pune.