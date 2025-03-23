Hello User
Food/  5 refreshing wines for spring

5 refreshing wines for spring

Team Lounge

As spring sets in, sommeliers Nikhil Agarwal and Sujata Patil pick their favourite season-appropriate, light to medium-bodied vinos

THE SOURCE GRENACHE ROSÉ
Country: India

Tasting notes: Strawberry and apricot

Aroma: Fresh tropical fruits

PETE’S PURE SAUVIGNON BLANC

Country: Australia

Tasting notes: Indian gooseberry

Aroma: Aromatic with citrus scents

Also read: How to pick wines for an Indian summer
CHÂTEAU MONT-REDONAVA CÔTES DU RHÔNE ROUGE

Country: France

Tasting notes: Berries

Aroma: Ripe fruits with spices

OPAWA SAUVIGNON BLANC

Country: New Zealand

Tasting notes: Sweet guava

Aroma: Fresh and crisp citrus notes

MIRABEAU ETOILE PROVENCE ROSÉ

Country: France

Tasting notes: Juicy, pink grapefruit

Aroma: Peaches and grapefruit

Nikhil Agarwal is the founder of the wine consultancy and retail brand All Things Nice, Mumbai; and Sujata Patil is an independent wine consultant from Pune.

Also read: Why wines are so expensive in bars and restaurants

