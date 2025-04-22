Savour the best of Nepali food with a thakali thali
SummaryAn endlessly modifiable meal experience with few fixed elements, thakali thalis are poised to be the next big culinary import from Nepal
Nepal is a tiny Himalayan nation, but its cuisine is remarkably diverse. A Nepali food experience rising through the ranks of menus is the Thakali Thali, that has wound its way through various Indian cities as well.
Thakali Thali is a traditional platter originating from the community living in the Thak Khola valley in the Mustang region of Nepal. It features a harmonious combination of rice, lentils, vegetables, meat and homemade pickles. The basic components are black dal, gundruk (fermented leafy green saag dish), rice, seasonal chutneys and a protein (usually mutton).