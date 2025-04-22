Savour the best of Nepali food with a thakali thali

Also read: A Newar Buddhist festival in Nepal

For the longest time, thakali thali was limited to the arid Mustang region of Nepal with the Thakali sect of Nepal’s population who were primarily traders of salt and silk. As Michael Vinding notes in his book The Thakali: A Himalayan Ethnography (1998): “As recently as fifty years ago no Westerner had visited Thak Khola, and in the West almost nothing was known of the Thakali." Over the past few decades, some traders turned into powerful business families and expanded the dish to the Annapurna region where mountain climbers first sampled the dish before it moved to Kathmandu, says Prakriti Lama Patel, who grew up in the region and runs the Himalayan-cuisine themed restaurant Across in Mumbai. It was here that the thakali thali started getting popular at the turn of the century when the dish entered restaurant menus.