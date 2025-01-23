Weekend food plan: Eat your heart out on Republic Day

Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort, Bengaluru On Sunday, the resort property will offer a special Republic Day multicourse menu dedicated to India. There will be a variety of tikkis and biryanis to choose from. A Republic Day menu is incomplete without a tri-coloured touch. The drinks selection has a Tiranga mocktail, a festive Republic Day smoothie and a tri-coloured lassi. Also, there will be a live South Indian counter doling out fresh, crisp dosas. End your meal with a creamy kulfi or tri-coloured sandesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Price: ₹2499 plus taxes per head
Time: 12:30 pm – 4:00 pm

Also read: 6 new restaurants to check out in Delhi NCR Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC The all-day dining place in Mumbai's corporate hub will be offering a menu titled, The Flavours of India Republic Day brunch. There's a grand feast with classic like butter chicken, Amritsari chole, dal makhani, Hyderabadi biryani, Bengali fish curry, Goan prawn curry, Rajasthani laal maas and Gujarati Undhiyu. Also, there are live cooking stations with chaat, dosa, uttapam and kulfi falooda. The tri-coloured theme makes an appearance in the dessert selection with options like phirni. Don't miss traditional delicacies like hot jalebi with rabri, gulab jamun and a comforting bowl of payasam.

Price: ₹4499 plus taxes per head (non-alcoholic); ₹5299 plus taxes per head (with alcohol); and ₹5599 plus taxes (with Champagne).
Timings: 12:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Spectra, The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences The all-day dining destination presents a Republic Day menu titled, India and Its Diversity. As the name suggests it will be feast featuring regional delicacies, such as slow-cooked Kashmiri roganjosh to the indulgent Hyderabadi haleem, comforting Goan Fish Curry, and the good old Bengali egg biryani, among many others.

Price: ₹4550 plus taxes per head Timings: 12:30 pm-3:30 pm

Seven Kitchens, The St. Regis Mumbai
This is a Republic Day menu with a difference. They will be serving global specialities instead on keeping the spotlight only on Indian food. There's the lip-smacking Thai snack Miang Kham with fresh herbs and spices, a classic Indonesian Nasi Goreng, as well as bagels and sliders. There's a section dedicated to typical Mumbai dishes like the beloved Maharashtrian zunka bakhar (gram flour preparation) and the popular Bohri khichdi infused with spices and succulent meat.

Price: ₹4129 including taxes without alcohol per person; and ₹6546 including taxes with alcohol per person. Timings: 12:30 pm-4:00 pm