Totes, tees and sneakers: The rise of the restaurant merch

At the launch of ramen restaurant Naru’s limited-edition sneaker collaboration with Comet in late 2025, founder and chef Kavan Kuttappa wasn’t behind the kitchen pass. Instead, he was handing out popcorn flavoured with togarashi butter to people queuing outside the Bengaluru sneaker store for shoes inspired by the city’s popular eight-seater ramen restaurant. The sneakers featured a chopstick detail, a take on the all-black team uniforms.
Restaurant merchandise, from branded mugs and T-shirts to tableware and pantry products, isn’t new. International coffee chain Starbucks, for example, has been popular for its location mug series for decades. Home-grown brand Blue Tokai started selling brewing equipment within a few years of their launch in 2011. The idea was simple: sell something functional that also serves as a souvenir.
For a new generation of independent restaurants, merchandise is something for diners to wear, use and proudly display in their everyday lives. “All the hours spent on design and collaboration were worth it because it became a natural extension of our brand,” says Kuttapa.
Economics rarely drives these collaborations. “We have never looked at merchandise or collaborations as a revenue stream. That’s not the objective,” says Yash Bhanage, co-founder of Mumbai-based Hunger Inc Hospitality. “People increasingly want to take a small piece of the dining experience with them—a keepsake that reminds them of a memorable meal, a favourite restaurant or simply how a place made them feel.”
Long before The Bombay Canteen launched its own merchandise, diners would request to buy the staff T-shirts, especially one featuring the word “Bro” in Hindi. This led to a limited-edition collaboration with Mumbai-based streetwear label Crepdog Crew in 2025. Veronica’s, a popular sandwich shop in Bandra, Mumbai, followed with a ₹6,499 limited-edition sneaker designed with Comet. The collection sold out over its launch weekend.
At Supa San, an izakaya in Mumbai, the staff T-shirts inspired by manga and streetwear culture went on sale after guests repeatedly asked for them. Designed by Zeeshan Ali, founder of Mizuchi Store, the tees are often referred to by food critics as one of the restaurant’s most memorable details.
These collaborations work both ways. “People may be drawn to the design or the limited editions, but it often sparks curiosity about the restaurant itself,” says Bhanage.