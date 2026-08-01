Totes, tees and sneakers: The rise of the restaurant merch

SYMBOLS OF TASTE

Equally valuable is the opportunity to introduce two distinct communities to each other. “The best restaurants have become symbols of taste and not just places to eat,” says Comet co-founder Utkarsh Gupta, who says their restaurant collaborations go through the same rigorous design process as any other release. The Veronica’s sneaker featured a cheese-dripping back tab, a take on its signature sandwiches, while Naru incorporated a chopstick and subtle Ajitama and Narutomaki motifs. “Those are the details people who love these brands connect with instantly,” says Gupta.