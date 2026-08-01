Totes, tees and sneakers: The rise of the restaurant merch

At the launch of ramen restaurant Naru’s limited-edition sneaker collaboration with Comet in late 2025, founder and chef Kavan Kuttappa wasn’t behind the kitchen pass. Instead, he was handing out popcorn flavoured with togarashi butter to people queuing outside the Bengaluru sneaker store for shoes inspired by the city’s popular eight-seater ramen restaurant. The sneakers featured a chopstick detail, a take on the all-black team uniforms.