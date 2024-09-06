How restaurants and bars plan playlists
SummaryBars, restaurants and cafés use music to set the mood, whether euphoric or nostalgic, or just to build up patrons’ appetites
The first floor of Bandra Born is designed like a small Japanese bar. It features high seating, plenty of wood, and at the far end, a DJ console presided over by chef Gresham Fernandes. He plays electronic, funk, and hip-hop as drinks are poured and diners dance. Fernandes is music curator for Bandra Born, as well as for his chef friends Prateek Sadhu of Naar in Kasauli and Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio in Dubai.