How restaurants and bars plan playlists

Behind the scenes too, music plays a role in the hospitality business. Lama, who runs three bars in Delhi and Gurugram, discovered this in the early days of his career when he worked at the Hyatt in the 1990s. In the afternoons, he was tasked with the mundane job of prepping garnishes and slicing lime. To make this work less boring, he played Eagles’ songs. About a decade ago, when he started the speakeasy-style bar Cocktail & Dreams in Gurugram, followed by Sidecar in Delhi, he hired a few Nepali men for his kitchen team. He noticed that they played traditional Nepali folk songs, dohri, on their phones while working. Then he would jokingly tell the team, “Aaj khaana acha banega (today the food will be good)." At his newest bar, The Brook in Gurugram, there is a separate sound system for the back kitchen for the staff to play their own music.