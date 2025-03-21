The scarcity theatre playing out in restaurants today

I do object, however, to the theatre of scarcity that can sometimes play out. Recently, at a very popular pizzeria in Bengaluru, a group of friends had to wait almost half an hour for a table after failing to make a reservation a couple of days earlier because “we are fully booked". When they finally made it to a table in the restaurant, which is spread over three floors, after a 20-minute wait, they saw that a large number of tables were empty—and remained so for the two hours they spent there. When they left, there were a bunch of people still waiting while the rooftop was near-empty. Another friend recalls trying to book a table at a buzzy Asian coffee shop in Bengaluru, being told that they needed to be there at a specific time in the afternoon, scrambling to get there and then finding there was no rush actually—several tables remained free through the afternoon.