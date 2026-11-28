Recently, a post on cultural tabloid Ugra India’s Instagram page went viral. The writer, five months pregnant, was turned away from a newly opened ramen restaurant in Bengaluru, because it was only hosting influencers that evening. She wasn’t given food, drink or even a hearing, despite asking to speak to the chef.
Recently, a post on cultural tabloid Ugra India’s Instagram page went viral. The writer, five months pregnant, was turned away from a newly opened ramen restaurant in Bengaluru, because it was only hosting influencers that evening. She wasn’t given food, drink or even a hearing, despite asking to speak to the chef.
The post led to a barrage of comments: she should have checked before heading there, the restaurant reserves the right of service, and so on. Fair argument, but is expecting a gesture of hospitality from a restaurant an unreasonable ask? Was the restaurant so packed that it couldn’t offer her a snack and a drink?
The post led to a barrage of comments: she should have checked before heading there, the restaurant reserves the right of service, and so on. Fair argument, but is expecting a gesture of hospitality from a restaurant an unreasonable ask? Was the restaurant so packed that it couldn’t offer her a snack and a drink?
With restaurants wanting to create a social media buzz, it’s not uncommon for them to invite influencers during their first few days of opening and not allow walk-ins. For Mumbai-based marketing consultant Vipul Yadav, who experienced something similar at a Churchgate restaurant recently, privileging one group of customers over another reflects poorly on the brand.
The Wait
Dining out is increasingly a game of getting the right reservation at the right restaurant at the right time. Those who want to step out at the last moment without logging on to an app for a reservation face a long wait, which may even end without a table.
In his 2022 book Unreasonable Hospitality, Will Guardia describes service as black and white, “means you’re doing your job with competence and efficiency”, and hospitality as colour, “means you make people feel great about the job you’re doing for them.”
That colour is most visible in the way a restaurant treats people who are waiting. “A customer wants to feel that their time has been valued and that you are looking at them as human beings and not just numbers,” says Karan Shah, who owns the Gujarati restaurant Makaan in Mumbai. The latter had long wait times during its opening week in October. “The waiting experience has to be a part of the restaurant hospitality.” Shah has kept board games, boxes of farsan and candies in the waiting area.
In 2023, when I first visited Veronica’s in Bandra, waiting guests were invited inside in an air-conditioned area, and offered kombucha and fries.
Many restaurants have found ways to extend their hospitality to those not yet at the tables. “A restaurant in Paris that I visited a couple of years ago kept a small menu of three-four dishes that they could serve to those who walked in before the restaurant’s official opening time,” says Yadav.
Delhi-based sociologist and author Ishita Dey recalls a similar gesture. “I turned up at a restaurant in Vienna where the staff went out of the way to accommodate me in the gap they had between two seatings,” she says. “If the kitchen is open and functioning, I don’t see any reason to turn a customer away.”
Sometimes though, it is impossible to accommodate walk-ins. Chef Taiyaba Ali, who runs the Awadhi dining room Sehn in Bengaluru, works only on fixed covers. “If we have to turn people away, we always follow up, offer to reserve their spot for the next available slot, or deliver food to them. There are other ways to offer compensation,” she says.
Most customers do not want grand gestures. They only want to be seen. More often than not, it is the little thoughtful acts that leave an impression on a disgruntled customer.
Shirin Mehrotra is a Delhi-based food writer and researcher.