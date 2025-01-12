Lounge
The global reservation game comes to India
Ghazal Chengappa 4 min read 12 Jan 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryGetting a dinner date is easy, but finding a table calls for luck as restaurants demand that diners reserve seats weeks ahead
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Is there a new restaurant you are keen to try? They can probably seat you for dinner five weeks from now at 10pm—if you’re lucky and can reserve a spot in under two minutes online.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less