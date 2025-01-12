The global reservation game comes to India

Also read: Where to go for a bar crawl in Sri Lanka right now

Walk-ins are a strict no-no at restaurants like Papa’s in Mumbai, helmed by Shahzad, Kuttappa’s Naru Noodle Bar and Sharma’s NĀVU in Bengaluru. Reservations for Papa’s open at 11am on the first day of each month for the following month, and are fully booked within minutes. The 12-seater chef’s counter serves a 13-course tasting menu, priced at ₹6,000. “Papa’s aims to create something akin to a Broadway show, where you are mesmerised by the set-up and the people taking you through dinner," says co-founder Sameer Seth. “The concept demands you know who you are serving. People are looking for an experience beyond dinner." Papa’s is known to have a “house party energy" with Shahzad chatting with diners. “Food is the new music, we all want to be entertained when we go out," Seth adds.