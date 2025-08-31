The other day, a friend asked me how exactly I judge a restaurant. As a food writer, I get asked this often. While there’s no easy answer, mine is: The whole experience of food, taste preferences and dining out is wholly subjective, but something I do use to judge a restaurant is its claim to an identity. Is that highly-awarded restaurant actually serving “modern Indian cuisine with an ingredient-forward approach?" Or is it PR fluff because the experience falls short? My friend nodded, and I couldn’t tell if I gave her something to think about, or if the food that arrived at our table provided ample distraction.

The whole conversation got me thinking about the nature of a review, what purpose it serves and who really is qualified to judge. Tech reviews assess a gadget’s performance, while art and book reviews judge creative pieces of work to higher standards than functionality, value for money, and mass appeal. So where does that leave the restaurant review? In an age where dining out is entertainment and shows like Somebody Feed Phil and Top Jaw’s YouTube videos are forms of relaxation, what is the point of a restaurant review? Is it to critique or educate? To contextualise or report? Or simply, to entertain?

Over the years, traditional restaurant reviews have evolved from assessing a chef’s culinary prowess to telling a story of a specific moment. For me, it’s no longer fun or interesting to just write about the food at a restaurant, but rather focus on the entire experience and the larger restaurant story. I consider questions that offer the reader context: who is the chef, what is their food philosophy, what influenced it, what story is the restaurant telling, and how, ultimately, is it relevant to the diner?

Food writer Priya Krishna, who was the interim food critic at the New York Times, and Goya Journal’s Anisha Rachel Oommen share a similar perspective. “The restaurant experience is intriguing to me. When I wrote reviews, I was reporting on the history of the food, the take the chef is doing, the people you’ll see, and the scene you’ll find. I want to place you directly inside the restaurant. For me, the point of a review isn’t about passing judgement but giving a complete picture so readers can decide if it appeals to them," said Krishna when I interviewed her for an episode of my podcast along with Oommen.

“At the core, the ‘is it worth my time and money’ value proposition is what people seek in a review. If I go to a restaurant and no one I know has eaten there, I’ll still Google a review and check ‘What did they order? Is that a writer I trust? Would I order what they recommended?’ Considering how everything on social media is some kind of an ad, restaurant reviews can offer more nuanced insights," explained Oommen.

In-depth reviews foster a better understanding and a deeper appreciation of a cuisine, not just for the reader, but for the writer too. While dining at Ritu Dalmia’s Italian restaurant Motodo in Mumbai, I was exposed to focaccia di Recco, a wafer-thin, crispy-on-the-outside, gooey-on-the-inside, cheese-stuffed focaccia that is native to the Italian coastal town of Recco. The breakfast speciality amongst Recco’s fisherfolk is what suits in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) began to rave about soon after the restaurant’s launch in 2022.

At Leh’s Namza Dining, I learnt of shapchen, a traditional Ladakhi tartare. Legend has it that traders kept the meat under their horses’ saddles to mince it while traversing the high mountain passes of the Himalaya. At Mumbai’s Otra, I learned to appreciate tacos better—chef Alex Sanchez spent three years searching for the right variant of heirloom corn for his masa that he grinds in-house daily.

Of course, writing about food raises the question of taste, and what, or rather who, determines good taste. “Everyone has taste. Is it good? Who can say? It’s a matter of perspective. When people ask me what makes me have the ability to evaluate restaurants, it’s because I’ve been to thousands of restaurants, because I’ve tried tons of food. It’s because I’ve researched these cuisines, because I’ve travelled around the world. Good taste is experience, curiosity, and a willingness to have your mind changed," said Krishna.

What then, is the point of a restaurant review? To me, food and restaurants offer us a lens to examine society and reflect on who we are and what we attribute value to. It’s a chance to scrutinise our choices: what foods we spotlight, who we celebrate, and what makes us feel good. In a world of hot takes, where we quickly judge and form fierce opinions about each other, reflecting on what we love about sitting around a table makes us more human and helps us understand each other and ourselves a little better.

Smitha Menon is a food journalist and the host of the Big Food Energy podcast. She posts @smitha.men on Instagram