What is the secret sauce of a restaurant's success?
SummaryRestaurants and bars may invest a lot on the latest rotovap or robata grill, but it can all fall flat if the last mile delivery—the service—is not up to the mark
As a food writer, I am often asked what my favourite restaurant is. Over the course of my career, I’ve had the good fortune of dining at Michelin-starred restaurants and experiencing the finest cuisine. However, the restaurants I keep returning to are not solely for the food, but for the feeling of delight I experience due to the friendly and thoughtful service.
One of my earliest experiences with attentive service was at the canteen in St Xavier’s College in Mumbai. The canteen manager and server, whose name was Uday Shetty but was known as Anna, had an uncanny ability to interpret students’ food orders, whether it was a crisis-level request for cheese Maggi at 7am or a celebratory order for “Egg Burma" (a double omelette on toast). He also knew when to discreetly look away from feuding couples or send over a comforting double chai to mend a broken heart. Even though Anna retired in 2018, just before the college’s 150th anniversary, he is still fondly remembered as an essential part of the Xavier’s College experience. To this day, I recall his warmth and attention to detail.