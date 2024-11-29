What is the secret sauce of a restaurant's success?

Once, when I was dining at Mumbai’s O Pedro, our server noticed my mother-in-law gesturing how the music was a little loud for her. Within five minutes and without us asking, the music went down in our section. It was the smallest thing, but it left a big impression. If restaurants are places we go to see, then it’s the service that makes us feel seen. Will Guidara, the former restaurateur at NYC’s Eleven Madison Park and author of Unreasonable Hospitality: The Remarkable Power of Giving People More Than They Expect (2022), sums it up nicely in his book: “Getting the right plate to the right person at the right table is service. But genuinely engaging with the person you’re serving, so you can make an authentic connection—that’s hospitality."