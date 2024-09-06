Your next favourite selfie spot could be a restaurant's washroom
SummaryThe action is moving beyond the kitchen at restaurants and into well-designed washroom
A pink vending machine stacked with matcha and mocha, Pokka tin cans of banana milk, iced tea and cold coffee in cheery yellows, brazen oranges and eye-popping blues transport you to Tokyo. Pop music, from a bright red transistor, fills the air. The grin on your face widens as you meet yourself in the suspended collusion of magnifying glasses. We’re at Mokai, an artistic Asian coffee house in Mumbai—but in the washroom.