Your next favourite selfie spot could be a restaurant's washroom

Kolkata’s Mexican restaurant Mehico has pops of neon on the ceilings, lighting up the loo like a Las Vegas strip. The glitzy-glam quirky shoutouts like “Hey you! Don’t text your ex!" blazing across the ceiling hog your attention in psychedelic blues and pinks. “The idea was to go off the template of a conventional washroom and make the space visually interactive," says Nivedita Agarwal, founder of Nivedita Agarwal Designs, who designed the space. “People often end up hanging out, chatting in the washrooms. The ceiling scrawls are a sure conversation starter and a perfect backdrop for pictures. Also, the entire restaurant has been designed as a Mexican cantina, so the neon blues and pinks are an extension of that theme. Since Mehico’s opening, we’ve seen it become just that—a space for everyone to click selfies," she says.