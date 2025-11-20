10 new restaurants and bars to make a reservation at this month

The Penang Table, MUMBAI

The Penang Table is city restaurateur Kishore DF's latest venture, and is an ode to Malaysia's rich culinary traditions, partly influenced by Indian and Chinese cuisines, and also the colonial-era. Head chef Mitesh Rangras has designed a menu that plays with ingredients such as lemongrass, pandan leaves, tamarind, and a range of fresh and dried spices and herbs like galangal, turmeric and candlenut. There are soups, salads and cold plates apart from Malaysian-style crunchy dumplings, satays and a variety of street-food classics such as Nasi Lemak, Curry Laksa, Char Kway Teow and Mee Goreng Mamak. The cocktails by Pranav Modi pairs perfectly with the use of pandan, kaffir lime and lemongrass.

Where: 1st Floor, VN Sphere Mall, Linking Rd, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Bar Sama, BENGALURU

Although Bar Sama in Bengaluru's Ulsoor area has been quietly open since August, it officially launched itself into the city's crowded bar scene only recently. Positioning itself as a neighbourhood bar, the 50-seater Sama is designed with a glamorous, modern inner room and an outer verandah that feels more casual and cosy. Serving Thai-inspired dishes by chef Vichita Kumar like minced pork skewers and Dirty Fried Rice, the drinks programme here has been designed by Singapore’s Cat Bite Club and features inventive cocktails like the Chilli On, a tequila and mezcal mix served with a chilli tincture and the Velvet Eclipse, which flips the Irish Coffee by pairing steamy hot foam with icy coffee. “Bangalore deserves a space that delivers international quality but still feels like it belongs to the community,” says founder Pratheek Reddy, who wants Bar Sama to be the new local for this quiet Bengaluru neighbourhood hidden in plain sight in the central business district.

Barbet & Pals, DELHI NCR

Chirag Pal and Jeet Rana are pouring their heart out with Barbet & Pals, a new cocktail bar at GK-II. There is a lot of storytelling, typically from memories of their travels, starting with Kumaon (Rana is from Uttarakhand). There's enough to drink and discover—Bodo Saviour that is inspired by the unique produce of Assam's Bodo region, Panache which is Pal's take on his Kashmir trip, and lugdi, which is a fermented rice/barley beverage taken up a notch with passionfruit, mulberry and peppercorn. The Bird's Eye View: Kumaon Edition is a nod to the region's pine forests, wild berries and fermented ingredients reimagined as cocktails. The food programme is curated by chef Amninder Sandhu, who brings her wizardry in the form of smart bar nibbles inspired by her time growing up in the Northeast.

Where: Ground Floor, M block market, M-51, Block M, Greater Kailash II, Greater Kailash, New Delhi.

Kaspers, MUMBAI

Gauri Devidayal and Jay Yousuf, the folks behind one of India's top restaurants The Table, has opened a new bistro in Bandra. Kaspers is chef Will Aghajanian’s interpretation of his American roots and his travels around the world, including cooking at some of the most esteemed restaurants such as Mugaritz in Spain, Per Se in New York, and Horses, which he helmed in Los Angeles. For Kaspers, the chef offers playful spins on his favourite dishes — those that he ate at French bistros, pintxos bars in Spain, and neighbourhood restaurants in Italy. There's burgers, steaks, salads and pastas but served in Aghajanian's signature style. The name of the restaurant is dedicated to the American artist Kacper Abolik, who spent a month in the city to create the artworks for the space.

Where: Classic Corner, 7/8, St Andrews Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Orlo, HYDERABAD

After running successful F&B establishments in Hyderabad, restaurateur Vickas Passary has now launched Orlo, a restaurant that celebrates India's canteen culture. The name is a take on “Aur lo” — suggesting the enduring custom of nudging someone to eat more. The menu is a honest tribute to the country's regional cuisines, cooked homestyle and rooted in their traditional flair. Expect dishes from Punjab, Rajasthan, eastern India including the Northeast such as Bengali churmur snacks and Bombay ragda pattice to the Khasi Dohneiiong chicken cooked with black sesame seeds and jungli maas, complete with an assortment of pickles and condiments from across the country. The space turns into a bar in the evening with stunning views of the city skyline.

Hearth, MUMBAI

Helmed by chefs Mehul Sabharwal (known as Sabby) and Dhriti Mankame, Hearth is located in the historic Eros cinema building at Churchgate. The food is fuss-free and showcases the versatility of open-flame cooking, a trend that is slowly catching on for its smoky, deep flavours. Some of the dishes from the menu are Pork Toast, Hearth Stir Fry, Pork Belly & Rice, and Fire Grilled Fish. There's also Hearth Charcuterie Board and a selection of pizzas and pies. The vibe makes a statement with its handcrafted ceramics, embroidered napkins, centrepieces inspired by Marine Drive, and a custom-built elevation grill.

Where: Hearth, Eros Cinema, Cambata Building, 42 Maharishi Karve Road, Churchgate, Mumbai.

Lizard King Brewing Co., GOA

For over a decade, brewmaster George Jacob has created award-winning beers, which has taken him all the way to brewhouses in England, and closer home to some of the most popular breweries in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. He is now brewing some of his classics in Goa at Lizard King Brewing Co. The line-up includes a fun Mango Cider in which Alphonso mango meets apple; Best Bitter which is inspired by British pubs; a crisp Pale Ale with biscuity malts and citrus hops; and Belgian Wit that stands out for its citrusy, spiced kick. The food menu hovers around pies and steaks, perfect to pair with a pint of your choice.

Where: Lizard King Brewing Co., Diwan Bhatti, Arpora, Goa.

Nonna Mei, SHILLONG

There's much common between an Italian nonna and a Khasi mei (a female elder in the Khasi language). When they cook, they are well informed of their choice of ingredients, and the many processes that make for a delicious and memorable dish. Mumbai-bred chef Niyati Rao, who is known for her eclectic tasting menus celebrating India's diverse regional produce, is the main energy behind Nonna Mei in the cheery hillside town of Shillong. The menu is evidently Italian and stands out for its honest, clean flavours celebrating Meghalaya's local produce and age-old techniques of curing and fermentation.

Rosmarino Neapolitan Pizza & Trattoria, BENGALURU

Chef-restaurateur Abhijit Saha's latest venture is all about his love for southern Italian cuisine spanning three decades complete with wood-fired Neapolitan-style pizzas. The menu is a true celebration of the region and also features sourdough garlic breads, handcrafted pastas and small plates. Some of the signature dishes are Jay’s Ravello with caramelised onion and goat cheese and Prosciutto di Parma pizza with stracciatella cheese, Asparagus & Blue Cheese Arancini and Fig, Salame Napoli & Ricotta Salad with Pomegranate Salsa, and Rigatoni with Lamb Ragu. Desserts include Torta Caprese or Cannoli Siciliana served with an espresso or wine.

Where: Rosmarino Neapolitan Pizza & Trattoria, Carlton Towers, 1 HAL Old Airport Rd, Indiranagar, Kodihalli, Bengaluru.

Time to Sea, Mumbai.