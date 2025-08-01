Breaking Stereotypes: From the homes of Punjab to the restaurant menu

Deepika Sethi mentions the linkages between some of the home-cooked dishes and folk culture. The masur dal, which goes into the khatti masar preparation, is an intrinsic part of folklore and songs. “It is important to bring to the fore the stories of food we have grown up with. It breaks the myth created by older restaurants and dhabas," she adds. One of the signature dishes is matthi chhole, which is an heirloom winter recipe of the Sethis. Rajan’s grandmother would use leftover chickpeas or any thick dal to top the matthi. The making of the matthi was also significant as it heralded the change in season. Ikk Panjab has also been created as a community space, where gatherings are held on a regular basis to spotlight literature, music and craft from Punjab. “At a time when popular culture doesn’t truly represent the depth of Punjab, spaces such as these become important," says Sethi.