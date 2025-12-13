Are we overdoing the storytelling at restaurants?

We all love a good story, but as part of the dining experience, storytelling is one trend that seems to be getting out of hand. A friend who recently dined at a restaurant in Pune says she dreaded each time the server brought out a new dish—it meant a few minutes of monologue. “It was stretched so far that we intentionally ate slow to avoid the next story session," she says. The trend is taking over the bar menu too. Each drink now has a connection to a childhood memory or is rooted in the principles of Ayurveda.