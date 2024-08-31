Turning the pages of Gwalior’s food history

“My husband’s grandmother was Nepalese, as was his mother. I am also half Nepalese. So these are tastes that we have grown up with. Our table even today features a mix of Maratha and Nepali dishes—be it one Marathi dal, a Nepalese sabzi, or a typical chicken dish from Madhya Pradesh. To me, this constitutes the Gwalior table," explains Raje Scindia, who hails from the Gaekwad Maratha family of Vadodara. To her, showcasing this side of the culinary legacy is important to highlight the strong role that women have played in shaping family histories through taste Such conversations thus open up ways of understanding geographies, sociopolitics, migration, and more. “It gives a sense of how we travel. Take, the pasanda, which holds significance in both Gwalior and Vadodara kitchens. But in both places, it is cooked so differently. Due to Gwalior’s exposure to the Mughals, the pasanda here is more of a kebab and in Vadodara it is like a keema," she says.