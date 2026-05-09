How restaurants deal with celebrity guests

What do you do when a Bollywood power couple settles in at a table next to yours to eat tisrya (clams) and surmai fry? If you are someone who respects their privacy, you’d carry on with your meal, offer a polite smile if your eyes meet, and avoid turning the moment into a spectacle.
What do you do when a Bollywood power couple settles in at a table next to yours to eat tisrya (clams) and surmai fry? If you are someone who respects their privacy, you’d carry on with your meal, offer a polite smile if your eyes meet, and avoid turning the moment into a spectacle.
What should have been a leisurely Sunday lunch with the family turned into an ordeal when a popular filmy couple walked into a seafood restaurant in Mumbai. Despite arriving before them and placing our orders promptly, our food, except for a couple of appetisers, never made it to the table. The staff apologised, citing an “LPG crisis”, yet plates of fish fry, stuffed crabs and neatly-arranged thalis continued to make their way, without any delay, to the “most coveted” table of the day.
What should have been a leisurely Sunday lunch with the family turned into an ordeal when a popular filmy couple walked into a seafood restaurant in Mumbai. Despite arriving before them and placing our orders promptly, our food, except for a couple of appetisers, never made it to the table. The staff apologised, citing an “LPG crisis”, yet plates of fish fry, stuffed crabs and neatly-arranged thalis continued to make their way, without any delay, to the “most coveted” table of the day.
After 15 years of living in Mumbai, I’ve had little luck with celebrity spotting (not that I’m complaining), save for the occasional actor from a popular OTT series or a theatre regular at a coffee shop in Versova’s Aram Nagar, a creative hub known for its production houses and media offices. I didn’t realise, though, that having a star couple dine within arm’s reach would mean missing out on my own meal.
When high-profile guests arrive, especially at smaller establishments, the team can feel overwhelmed. After all, it’s a big moment for them. But what does it say about a restaurant when it prioritises one table at the cost of a room full of guests who want to enjoy a Sunday meal? And no, hovering around the celebrity table does not help. It only leaves the rest of the room feeling even more overlooked.
Many restaurants are able to manage the demands of celebrity guests and everyday customers seamlessly, and few do it as well as Hunger Inc., known for its fun, intuitive service. “For us, every guest matters and we make sure it is personal and thoughtful no matter who walks in,” says founder & COO Yash Bhanage. He adds that the flow of the kitchen and the overall experience remain consistent even when a celebrity is dining at any of their restaurants. “We do not fast-track orders or alter the sequence just because someone is well-known.” And this isn’t just a claim as friends and colleagues have seen this happen on multiple occasions across the group’s restaurants.
Staff at high-end restaurants are trained to maintain discretion and non-intrusive service when it comes to navigating celebrities. With reservation models becoming increasingly common across dining formats, teams can plan and manage their guest lists more efficiently. “We actively avoid any disruptions for our other guests. We don’t jump the queue,” says Mirelle Pingfu, general manager at Masque and Paradox, Mumbai.
When British singer Dua Lipa dined at Papa’s, Hunger Inc.’s 12-seater chef’s counter restaurant, in late 2024, the team made sure she went through the experience just like any other guest. “There were no short cuts, no changes to the format. She dined alongside other guests, and everyone was very respectful of her space,” adds Bhanage. The star’s team had booked seats well in advance, and the seating was arranged towards one end of the counter to allow for more intimate service.
The next morning, when the seafood joint put up a post about the star couple’s “exclusive” dining experience on Instagram, I couldn’t help but think, it’s not the celebrity sighting that I’ll remember, but the meal I never got.