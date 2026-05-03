5 new restaurants to book this month

Varsoo, Mumbai

Restaurateur Pinky Chandan Dixit, who owns Soam restaurant, has launched her latest venture Varsoo. Drawing from personal memory, her food blends seasonal Gujarati-Kutchi and Maharashtrian flavours. The menu follows how people actually eat at home—single-dish comforts and familiar meals, from khichdi and dal dhokli to roti, shaak, and kadhi. The everyday staples get as much attention, with dishes like makai ki raab and moong ka pani as well as khichu, and a range of farsaan like dhokla, muthiya and handvo. A live chaat counter keeps things interactive. For mains, there are dal baati churma and Kathiyawadi tavo, alongside ker sangar with khoba roti and panchmel dal. A low-cal section and reflect current ways of eating, with dishes like jowar pita pockets and pumpkin bharta tacos. The drinks menu features sugarcane juice, kokum chaas, jamun panha, and saffron lemonade. Jalebi and rabdi, mohanthaal, ghewar shrikhand, akhrot halwa with kulfi are the desserts to try.

2nd Floor, Soni Building, 46, Pandita Ramabai Road, Opp Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan, Girgaon Chowpatty, Mumbai.

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Everhome Cafe, Mumbai.

Everhome Cafe, Mumbai

Set within a 130-year-old bungalow in Bandra’s Runwar village, Everhome Cafe borrows a bit of the past to offer something contemporary. The ambience speaks of another time through original wooden frames, arched doorways, and cast iron details. The house rustic bread lies at the centre of the menu, light and laced with rosemary. Breakfast has a focused egg selection paired with the in-house loaf: Turkish eggs, classic scrambles, omelettes, alongside comfort picks like quinoa poha and paratha pockets. There’s also French toast, pancakes, parfaits and sourdough toasts. Sandwiches, pastas, fresh salads are some of the mains. The bakes and desserts keep it simple with croissants, flourless chocolate cake, and soft serve. Do try the speciality coffee, cold brews, matcha and kombuchas.

Ranwar Village Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Aufside, Pune.

Aufside Sports Bar & Restaurant, Pune

The city gets a new sports and entertainment bar equipped with eight large screens complemented by foosball and snooker tables that add a more hands-on, engaging experience. Behind the bar, the cocktail programme leans playful and punchy. Signatures like the Crimson Kick, Puneri Aamchur Sour, Striker’s Mash, and the Teagroni keep the menu rooted in sport with a local twist. The food menu has crowd favourites such as Guntur Chicken, Lotus Stem Chips with Guacamole, Souvlaki Chicken, Mutton & Mushroom Galoutis, Koliwada Prawns, pizzas to name a few.

Phoenix Millenium Club, adjacent to Millennium Towers and Mall of Millenium, Wakad, Pune.

TheySee, Hyderabad.

TheySee, Hyderabad

The cuisine is modern Indian and the menu draws from regional references, personal memories, and everyday dishes, reworked with a contemporary lens. The 65-seater space is co-founded by Niharika Gollapalli, and the kitchen is helmed by chef Suryansh Singh Kanwar, who reinterprets some of his favourite dishes from his travels. Some of them include Shetty Anna’s Murg Party, a Mangalorean chicken ghassi paired with brun pav, Smokey AF Butter Chicken, an indulgent take on the classic, Oh So Corny showcases corn in multiple textures and forms, Kali Miri Seekh consisting of chicken seekh with aged cheese, and Not So Chilli Cheese Toast, a snack bar and also dessert to name a few. The cocktail programme is led by Pradyumna Shanker, and leans on the same playful approach.

Plot No. 8-2, 293/82/A/161, Rd Number 13, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana.

The First Floor, Delhi.

The First Floor

Positioned as a culinary-first cocktail bar, The First Floor is founded by Abhishek Sharma, and boasts of a menu with around 30 dishes that move across Asian, global street, and contemporary influences. There is kimchi shiitake katsu, chicken karaage, prawn sando, kimchi parmesan arancini, dynamite prawns, chilli oil gyoza, alongside sushi, ceviche, and larger formats like laksa curry, chilli oil prawns, and Korean-style lamb chops. Mixologist Yumit Kumar leads a programme rooted in technique keeping the cocktails precise and unfussy. The menu continues to evolve, with limited-run cocktails built around repurposed ingredients.

One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi.

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