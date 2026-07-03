Why are small plates so expensive?

A decorated morsel” is how Nishi Shisodia, founder of Bengaluru-based travel company The Happy Holly, describes small plates. Shisodia’s large blended family, which includes four teenagers, eats out often, and she finds the “small plates trend” annoying and expensive. “We like to try out new restaurants and cuisines, but we have started skipping the small plates section because we have to order multiple portions for everyone to even get a taste,” says Shisodia. Since most upscale restaurants with interesting food tend to do small plates, does she feel it has become the default way to eat out? “If your goal is to lose weight, then yes,” says Shisodia, laughing. “It’s a bummer because the descriptions sound interesting, but from a value-for-money perspective, they are not for us,” she adds.
Over the past decade, small plates have taken over Indian fine-dine menus and become the focal point around which the entire meal is designed. It started when some of the most avant-garde restaurants in Indian dining, from Indian Accent in New Delhi to Monkey Bar in Bengaluru, turned the standard starters-mains-desserts distinction on its head and split menus into small and big plates. Over the next few years, diners got more used to the idea—the appearance of small plates often spelt “fancy”, signalling complex dishes with interesting combinations of flavours, textures and aromas, and were not necessarily a precursor to something bigger and better but often the highlight of the meal.
However, they can sometimes leave diners feeling that they are not getting their money’s worth. “The small plates can be so small that they are almost individual portions. I thought they were supposed to be shareable, but often they are not—definitely not in the way that starters are shareable,” says Debolina Ray, a product manager with Amazon in Bengaluru and a food blogger. “Let’s say four of us have gone out, and we get a small plate with three bite-sized portions of something we all want to try. So by default we have to order another plate, and at over ₹600 a pop, it all adds up very quickly without really being filling,” says Ray. This is something one hears diners say all the time—small plates may cost less individually, but are not filling in the way a similarly priced traditional starter/main course dish would be. They feel perfect for two people, but as soon as you have a larger group, the calculations go out of whack.
Have small plates simply become too complex for their own good? Chef Varun Totlani of Masque and Bar Paradox in Mumbai says that while small plates offer chefs a unique format to experiment with and showcase ingredients and technique, conveying value can be a challenge. “If customers don’t know the labour or the technique that’s gone behind creating a dish, they might not see value in the dish. The perception exists because sometimes dishes can look simple but take a lot of time and effort to make,” says Totlani, using the example of the Bucatini (priced at ₹1,100) at Paradox, for which fresh pasta is made by hand, using Italian 00 flour and only egg yolks. Restaurants often balance this out, says the chef, by adding small plates that are cheaper to make and cost less as well—Bar Paradox’s Corn Curd Fries, for instance, which cost ₹650.
Chefs love small plates, and one of the obvious reasons is they encourage people to sample more. “This is easily accomplished when you can share four-five plates between two people. The more you try, the more you’re able to decide what you want and explore all the various flavours that we’re trying to put out there,” say chefs Pallavi Menon and Kanishka Sharma of Nāvu in Bengaluru. But the decision is not only about variety. It’s also about how certain flavours and ingredients are best experienced. “Some things are best enjoyed in smaller quantities because they are intense and can really consume all your senses,” says Menon. She compares eating a big bowl of pasta with tasting caviar. “Nobody’s going to give you 150g of caviar—it’s one spoon—because that’s enough to experience what the ingredient has to offer.”