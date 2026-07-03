Why are small plates so expensive?

However, they can sometimes leave diners feeling that they are not getting their money’s worth. “The small plates can be so small that they are almost individual portions. I thought they were supposed to be shareable, but often they are not—definitely not in the way that starters are shareable,” says Debolina Ray, a product manager with Amazon in Bengaluru and a food blogger. “Let’s say four of us have gone out, and we get a small plate with three bite-sized portions of something we all want to try. So by default we have to order another plate, and at over ₹600 a pop, it all adds up very quickly without really being filling,” says Ray. This is something one hears diners say all the time—small plates may cost less individually, but are not filling in the way a similarly priced traditional starter/main course dish would be. They feel perfect for two people, but as soon as you have a larger group, the calculations go out of whack.