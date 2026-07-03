Why are small plates so expensive?

A decorated morsel” is how Nishi Shisodia, founder of Bengaluru-based travel company The Happy Holly, describes small plates. Shisodia’s large blended family, which includes four teenagers, eats out often, and she finds the “small plates trend” annoying and expensive. “We like to try out new restaurants and cuisines, but we have started skipping the small plates section because we have to order multiple portions for everyone to even get a taste,” says Shisodia. Since most upscale restaurants with interesting food tend to do small plates, does she feel it has become the default way to eat out? “If your goal is to lose weight, then yes,” says Shisodia, laughing. “It’s a bummer because the descriptions sound interesting, but from a value-for-money perspective, they are not for us,” she adds.