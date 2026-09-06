How not to reduce ridge gourd to a mush

Do you agree that the second half of the year is detrimental to losing or maintaining weight? Festival after festival, social gatherings, which are of course incomplete without the most delectable food and drink, the fried snacks, the mithai—those of you who can continue getting into your skinny jeans, I humbly bow to thee.
Now, back to wearing the doctor-nutrition coach hat, I’m also going to give you the solution to these second-half-of-the-year woes. Remember this all-important term—high-volume foods. Think watermelon, popped corn, leafy greens, clear soups and members of the gourd family. A low-calorie density means a large plate weight/volume for relatively few calories. Basically, mother nature’s way of tricking your stomach’s stretch receptors into thinking you had a feast, while your calorie count remains at snack level.
In this attempt to add more food to your plate for minimum calories, ridge gourd is your new best friend. At roughly 95% water and barely 20 calories per 100g, it’s practically designed for this exact second-half-of-the-year survival mission. The remaining 5% carries valuable dietary fibre, vitamin C and a good supply of minerals. The fibre in ridge gourd slows digestion and blunts the blood sugar spikes that come from eating it alongside your mithai—not a licence though for that third gulab jamun.
If you are like most discerning foodies, you may go meh at this vegetable we call turai in Hindi and heerekai in Kannada. Here’s where most people go wrong while cooking with ridge gourd: they peel it, boil the life out of it, and end up with a sad, mushy sabzi. Keep some of the texture (and fibre) intact by lightly scraping the peels and not taking it off completely. Also, cook it to retain some of the bite. Pairing it with high-flavour ingredients like mustard oil, raw mango, tamarind, fresh coriander and mint is an easy way to infuse flavour into this inherently bland vegetable.
For me, ridge gourd was the earliest exposure to sustainable cooking. Watching my grandmother make the most delicious chutney (thogayal) using the peels of the ridge gourd, combined with a few lentils and spices, was the perfect example of zero-waste cooking.
Here are some tips to make ridge gourd interesting. Combine it with a hearty ingredient like chana dal and spices like ginger, cumin, black pepper with a generous garnish of coriander. Explore recipes from different cuisines like bhorta (a mash eaten with rice) from West Bengal, or dipped in dosa batter to make heerekai dose. If you want to harness the power of ridge gourd for volume eating, it disappears effortlessly into dals, mixed veg subzis and soups.