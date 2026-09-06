How not to reduce ridge gourd to a mush

If you are like most discerning foodies, you may go meh at this vegetable we call turai in Hindi and heerekai in Kannada. Here’s where most people go wrong while cooking with ridge gourd: they peel it, boil the life out of it, and end up with a sad, mushy sabzi. Keep some of the texture (and fibre) intact by lightly scraping the peels and not taking it off completely. Also, cook it to retain some of the bite. Pairing it with high-flavour ingredients like mustard oil, raw mango, tamarind, fresh coriander and mint is an easy way to infuse flavour into this inherently bland vegetable.