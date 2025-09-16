I got a taste of Riesling's terroir in the Rheingau
A wine lover writes about a 2000-year-old winemaking tradition shaped by sunlit slopes and slate-rich soils along the Rhine, that produces Germany's greatest white wine
“Wine delights the hearts of mankind," proclaims a Latin inscription on a wooden wine press dating to 1801. Next to it, stands another basket wine press from 1668, with fluted columns holding up the heavy horizontal disc used for pressing grapes. Both wine presses are part of an exhibit in what used to be the refectory (dining room) of the 12th century Eberbach Abbey, a former Cistercian monastery in the Rheingau region of the west-German state of Hesse. With 3,000 hectares corresponding to just 3% of the total German vineyard area, Rheingau is amongst the smallest of the country's 13 designated winemaking regions. But it is here that the Riesling finds its best expression, making up more than 75% of wine produced in the region. And the abbey is where it all began.