I got a taste of Riesling's terroir in the Rheingau

Frederik shows me around the vineyards that are planted largely with Riesling grapes but there’s also a bit of Pinot Noir as well as Roter Riesling, which is considered the parent varietal of present-day Riesling. Just off the vineyards is a yellow-walled manor house with a tall slate roof dotted with dormer windows. “The house was built in 1727 and was our family home; I grew up here but it’s now an estate hotel," says Frederik. The winery also has a restaurant housed in a modern, industrial-style building and a tasting room and wine shop. The winemaking unit itself is quite modern and I get a tour, but not before a new wine is poured into my glass — the 2023 Riesling is labelled Charta, referencing an association formed in 1984 to certify high-quality 100% Riesling wines made from the best Rheingau vineyards. Later, I also try a glass of the 2023 Roter Riesling. “The Red Riesling is a pink-skinned grape, similar to a Pinot Gris, but the resulting wine is yellowish-golden, not rosé or red as you might expect from the name," explains Frederik. The off-dry wine is certainly sweeter than the previous ones, but not cloyingly so.