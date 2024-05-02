A restaurant in Rishikesh offers a taste of food of the gods
SummaryCurated thalis bring diners a taste of temple food from Ladakh to Madurai, enduri pitha to ringan nu shaak
Rishikesh is a city of contrasts. The smells, sights and sounds seem so familiar—similar to other towns and cities by river ghats, where prayer and pilgrimage are the mainstay—and yet there is something surreal and exotic about it. Perhaps it has something to do with the all-pervasive sense of calm and spirituality—extending beyond religion— that one feels there. It extends to almost everything in Rishikesh, even to the food.
Take, for instance, an experience at the restaurant VARR. As soon as you enter, a gentleman, clad in a crisp white dhoti and vermillion-hued kurta, anoints your forehead with a cooling paste of sandalwood. He then chants a few mantras as part of the achanam ritual, which involves purification of the hands with drops of ganga jal. The river water on your palm is then replaced with a spoonful of delicious panchamrit, a concoction made with milk, ghee, honey, ganga jal, and holy basil, which is usually served after puja and havan. The gentleman ends the welcome ritual by placing around your neck a tulsi mala, a garland made from the wood of the same holy basil tree.