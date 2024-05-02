A restaurant in Rishikesh offers a taste of food of the gods

At VARR, diners are introduced to temple offerings from all across the country, be it from the famous Gurudwara Pathar Sahib situated along the Leh-Kargil road in Ladakh, the Sree Padmanabhaswamy in Thiruvananthapuram, or the Somnath temple in Gujarat and Manipur’s Govindajee temple. One gets to sample dishes like puttu, a cylindrical steamed sweet rice cake, stuffed with jaggery, and served at the Meenakshi temple in Madurai, and the local Garhwali pahari palak offered at the Badrinath Dham. Also interesting is the ringan nu shaak, a dry vegetable dish made with small eggplants in a thick peanut-based sauce, and served at the Dwarkadhish Mandir in Gujarat. Then there is, of course, the famous kada prasad, made with equal portions of whole wheat flour, ghee, and sugar, from Amritsar’s Golden Temple.